Indian giant puts AEW star Paul Wight on notice

New AEW signee Satnam Singh recently revealed that he's eager to get inside the squared circle with veteran performer Paul Wight.

Since his signing last month, there's been a lot of intrigue surrounding the former NBA star. The 7 ft 2-inch giant has no prior experience in wrestling, but his imposing physique is sure to work in his favor whenever he debuts for AEW.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Satnam Singh opened up about several topics, including his dream opponents in Tony Khan's promotion. Singh stated that he isn't aware of many wrestlers in AEW but is keen on wrestling Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE.

Singh explained that he wants to wrestle Wight since both of them are of a similar stature. Singh added that he has seen wrestlers like Paul Wight, The Undertaker and The Great Khali and would like to emulate what they have done in their wrestling careers.

"I don't know that many wrestlers, but I would really like to have a fight with Paul. He is a big guy, he is like me. So I am really excited to wrestle him as we are of the same size," he said. "I have seen wrestlers like Great Khali, Paul, The Undertaker, Jinder Mahal - so I would like to try and do what they have done in careers as well,"

Satnam Singh is excited to learn from fellow AEW star Cody Rhodes

Satnam Singh doesn't have any experience in wrestling, barring a tryout with WWE in 2017. However, he'll get to learn the basics of pro wrestling from scratch under the expert guidance of Cody Rhodes, QT Marshall, and Dustin Rhodes before debuting for AEW.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists AEW have just annouced that they have signed 7 foot 3 Satnam Singh. Singh is best know for being the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the NBA. AEW have just annouced that they have signed 7 foot 3 Satnam Singh. Singh is best know for being the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the NBA. https://t.co/iSJbUcZyXI

Singh stated that he's excited to train at the Nightmare Factory as he'll get to learn a new craft. Furthermore, he added that he's ecstatic to learn from the veterans due to their years of experience in the business.

"To train with Cody, QT, and Dustin at the Nightmare Factory would be a great opportunity for me to learn new things. Really excited to learn from them as they have a lot of experience," said Satnam Singh

It now remains to be seen how soon Satnam Singh's dream of wrestling Paul Wight in AEW becomes a reality.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

