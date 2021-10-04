'I wasn't ready then' - AEW's new giant Satnam Singh talks about his WWE workout session in 2017 (Exclusive)

The WWE Performance Center saw a huge name (in every sense) show up in 2017. His name is Satnam Singh, the first-ever Indian to be drafted into the NBA.

Unfortunately, Singh did not become the second incarnation of The Great Khali as many had hoped back then. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam Singh revealed that he wasn't ready for the part yet!

Fast forward to 2021, and the big man is a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster. It remains to be seen if Singh will be the crossover star that AEW needs to conquer the Indian market.

Satnam Singh tells Sportskeeda Wrestling why his WWE session didn't lead to his signing

Satnam Singh spoke candidly about his WWE tryout during the interview and confessed that he wasn't ready at the time:

"I wasn’t ready then. I thought basketball is the best thing for me. I decided to wait for a while then," said Satnam Singh.

So what brought Singh from the world of basketball to WWE and eventually AEW?

"In the beginning my focus was completely on basketball. When I wanted to move out of basketball, I thought wrestling was the best opportunity for me. Because wrestling is very popular in India. That’s when I decided to leave. That’s why I signed up with AEW," said AEW star Satnam Singh.

As can be seen from the tweets above, much was made of Satnam Singh working out at the WWE Performance Center back then. Now that he has a second chance at his wrestling dream, Singh wishes to capitalize on the opportunity:

"Yes, I was interested in wrestling from the beginning. When I started playing basketball, I thought to myself that if I get an opportunity to enter the wrestling world, I’ll do it," said Singh.

Indian fans can catch AEW Dynamite and Rampage on Eurosport every week!

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

