Scorpio Sky signs a multi-year contract extension with AEW 

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Scorpio Sky recently confirmed that he has inked a five-year contract extension with Tony Khan's promotion. Sky also opened up about working with the AEW chief, lauding him for being a visionary.

Sky has been a mainstay with AEW since 2019, first as a member of SoCal Uncensored alongside Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. The stable became the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions. He also had a singles run in the company in early 2021, after which he joined hands with Ethan Page to form Men of the Year.

In a chat with PWInsider, Sky discussed all things AEW and about his journey in the business. He had nothing but kind words for Tony Khan, saying the AEW chief always showed faith in him, which is why he was offered a contract extension. He also disclosed that he signed the new deal last month around AEW All Out 2021.

“Working for him is great. I love it. He’s always shown faith in me, and it’s something that I’ve really truly appreciated. He saw something in me very, very early on. He still sees it, evident by the contract extension that I just signed so I’m going to be with AEW for a long, long time. A lot of that comes down to Tony Khan and his vision... Nothing but good things to say about working for a guy like that. I [signed the deal] right around the time of the pay-per-view. I’m happy to be with AEW for at least five more years,” said Scorpio Sky.

Scorpio Sky heaps praise on AEW President Tony Khan

The AEW star also explained why Tony Khan is a "special guy" according to him. He explained that Khan has a clear vision and can successfully bring them to life by executing his plans.

Sky also praised Khan for having a keen eye for talent, pointing out that bringing in The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and others helped AEW. Furthermore, Scorpio Sky claimed that Khan is not in the wrestling business for money, but for his genuine affection for the industry.

He’s a special kind of guy,” Sky said. “He obviously has a vision, which we’ve seen many, many, many times. He’s proven that that vision is clear and when you see it come to light, good things happen. If you look from day one, bringing in the Young Bucks, bringing in SCU, bringing in Chris Jericho and Cody and Hangman and Kenny, from day one, he’s had his eye on talent. This is a guy that loves the wrestling business, and it comes through like that. He’s not in this business to make money. He’s not in this business for clout. He’s not a money mark. He’s a guy that loves the wrestling business."

Fans can catch Scorpio Sky in action on this week's AEW Rampage, where he teams up with Ethan Page and Junior Dos Santos to take on The Inner Circle.

Also Read

What's your favorite moment from Scorpio Sky's AEW career? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Vishal Kataria