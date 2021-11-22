AEW's Shawn Spears fires back at fan who questioned if he regrets his time in WWE 

Shawn Spears recently issued a befitting response to a Twitter user who questioned the AEW star if he regrets his time in Vince McMahon's promotion.

Known as Tye Dillinger in WWE, the Pinnacle member was a fan-favorite, contrary to his heel character in AEW. His tenure with the global juggernaut ended in February 2019 when he requested his release from the company.

Though he never became a top-tier star in WWE or won any championships, his connection with fans was undeniable. 'The Chairman' recently conducted a Q/A session on his Twitter account where the aforementioned question was among the many posed in front of Spears.

In response, the AEW star wrote that he didn't regret his time in WWE at all. Furthermore, Spears stated that he made some lifelong friends in the company, wrestled the best talent on the planet, and learned the craft of wrestling. In closing, he wrote that he's "grateful" for his tenure with the promotion.

"Absolutely not. Made lifelong friends and business partners, wrestled some of the best talent on earth and learned the art of professional wrestling. Grateful is what I am," tweeted Shawn Spears.

Shawn Spears thinks he won't get a shot at the TNT Championship anytime soon in AEW

Another question he replied to was from a fan wondering if Spears could challenge TNT Champion Sammy Guevara in the future. The AEW star ruled out the possibility by tweeting that the "ship has sailed."

"Ship has sailed on that one," tweeted Shawn Spears

It's worth noting that on the August 18th episode of AEW Dynamite, The Spanish God had defeated The Chairman to end their rivalry. As such, it looks unlikely that Spear could challenge the TNT Champion anytime soon.

Did you enjoy Shawn Spears' tenure in WWE? Do you think he's in a better position now that he's a part of AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy