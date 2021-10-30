"See you soon" - AEW star sends a bold message to Jamie Hayter

AEW star Anna Jay has sent a message to rising star Jamie Hayter. The Dark Order member is seemingly counting the days until her upcoming match against Hayter. The fan-favorite star made it clear that she's eager to face Britt Baker's associate.

In a tweet on her Twitter page, Jay stated that she wants and needs to win the TBS Women's Championship Tournament and win the title. In order to do so, she'll have to defeat Hayter in the first round; for this reason, Jay noted that she's looking forward to their bout.

Here's the message Anna Jay sent to Jamie Hayter ahead of their match on next week's episode AEW Dynamite when the two will lock horns:

Jay recently challenged AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker on AEW Rampage, but Dark Order's Number 99 was unable to take the title from the doctor.

During the match, Jamie Hayter also got involved by distracting Jay. But the Dark Order star took her down and locked in the Queenslayer. Still, Baker trapped Jay in the Lockjaw and made her tap out almost immediately.

Due to Hayter's interference in this bout, Jay will surely aim to get some revenge when they face off on AEW Dynamite.

The winner of Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay will face a tough challenge in the next round

On the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter will aim to get a big win over Anna Jay and advance in the AEW Women's TBS Championship Tournament. But the Dark Order member is certainly going to put up a tough fight, and this clash seems like it'll be an evenly-matched contest. Whoever wins this bout will move on and face an even tougher challenge.

Either Jay or Hayter will take on Thunder Rosa in the second round. Rosa had a first-round bye due to her spot in the rankings. She hasn't lost a singles match in AEW since February, so many fans view her as one of the favorites to win the tournament. As a result, Hayter or Jay will be an underdog in this eventual bout with Rosa.

What did you think about Anna Jay's tweet? Who are you rooting for in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament? Sound off below.

