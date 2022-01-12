Released WWE star wants inter-gender match against Rey Mysterio, names dream AEW opponents

Taya Valkyrie has revealed that she wants to take on WWE legend Rey Mysterio in an inter-gender match. She also talked about some of the AEW wrestlers she wanted to work with.

Valkyrie was cut from WWE on November 04 as part of another round of releases. She made her second return to AAA at Triplemania Regia II in December 2021.

Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to East Coast Autograph Auctions. During the interview, Valkyrie said she would be open to working with AEW and Tony Khan in the future.

Valkyrie also named her dream matches in AEW and some of the stars she'd love to wrestle. The former Impact Knockouts Champion said she'd love to tag with Pentagon and Fenix. She also named AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker as a potential opponent:

As far as AEW, I would love to tag with Fenix and Pentagon and take on every single tag division there. I have wrestled Luchasaurus before many times, and I would love to wrestle him and Jungle Boy. I know them very, very well from California, obviously. As far as the women, Britt Baker,. You’ve got a big bullseye on your head, and me and here have actually never wrestled one on one. I think that would be really interesting.

Taya Valkyrie also named Tay Conti as someone she'd love to face and also mentioned former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Taya Valkyrie also wants to wrestle WWE legend Rey Mysterio

Taya Valkyrie also commented on IMPACT Women's Champion Mickie James being a part of the women's Royal Rumble this year, calling it "very interesting". Valkyrie opened up about wanting to wrestle Rey Mysterio in a inter-gender match, also naming Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro as dream opponents:

I’ve wrestled Rey Mysterio in a tag match on Lucha Underground before. But I’d love to wrestle him one on one, that would be freaking amazing. I mean, come on, it’s Rey. I think Shinsuke Nakamura would be so sick to have a match against. Like, Cesaro. H/T: WrestlingINC

As for the women's division, Valkyrie said that she'd love to get in the ring with Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

