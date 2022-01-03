"How many wrestlers would be getting paid" - The Young Bucks make a massive claim on Twitter

AEW stars Matt and Nick Jackson, collectively known as The Young Bucks, have made a bold claim on Twitter.

Taking to the social media platform, The Young Bucks updated their bio to write that if Matt and Nick Jackson hadn't signed their AEW contracts three years ago, several wrestlers wouldn't be getting paid.

According to The Young Bucks, most of the AEW roster is getting featured on weekly television because of the duo.

"If we didn’t sign our AEW contracts 3 years ago to the day, how many wrestlers would be getting paid & featured every week on tv currently? Lol. You’re welcome," wrote The Young Bucks.

Check out The Young Bucks' bio below, as they seemingly take credit for AEW wrestlers getting paid:

The Young Bucks have been a regular in AEW ever since the company was first formed. Matt and Nick Jackson have been an integral part of the AEW's tag team division and have heavily contributed towards the growth of AEW. Behind the scenes, the two men are EVPs, as they helped launch the company in the first place.

Over the years, AEW has signed some of the biggest stars in the industry. When the company first came into existence, the promotion brought in popular performers like Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Hangman Page.

Over the years, several buzzworthy free agents, such as Sting, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole have all signed with AEW.

The Young Bucks' run in AEW so far

The Young Bucks have always been a mainstay in AEW. The duo of Matt and Nick Jackson started in the promotion as members of The Elite, and the two men continue to represent the faction to this day.

The group currently consists of Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks as in-ring competitors. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were also part of the stable until AEW's partnership with IMPACT Wrestling came to an end.

All Elite Wrestling on TNT @AEWonTNT AEW EVPs on TBS. LOTS of acronym action happening starting Jan. 5th 🧨 AEW EVPs on TBS. LOTS of acronym action happening starting Jan. 5th 🧨 https://t.co/RXuntwq17Y

In recent weeks, former WWE Superstars Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly also unofficially joined The Elite when they joined forces with Adam Cole.

As far as The Young Bucks are concerned, it remains to be seen what their role in the promotion turns out to be going forward. There seems to be tension between The Bucks and O'Reilly & Fish, with Adam Cole stuck in between both parties.

That being said, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions are also loyal to Kenny Omega, who certainly isn't on the best of terms with Cole himself. The former AEW World Champion is currently sidelined with injury issues. It'll be exciting to see what happens next with The Young Bucks and The Elite.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about the Jacksons' claim? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with The Young Bucks? Yes No 9 votes so far