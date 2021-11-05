Young Bucks send a stern warning to top AEW star following this week's Dynamite

The Young Bucks sent a message to top AEW star Jungle Boy following this week's edition of Dynamite. Taking to Twitter, The Bucks updated their bio to warn Jungle Boy after the latter pulled off an incredible stage dive.

As seen on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, members of The Elite were involved in a heated segment with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.

As seen on Twitter, The Young Bucks' current bio reads the following:

"F'n #jungleboy hurricanrana'd me off the ramp. d***."

The segment started with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks being interviewed backstage to talk about Elite's match against Dark Order from the previous week.

The Superkliq were soon interrupted by Luchasaurus and Christian as Cole and The Bucks walked away before attempting a cheap shot. As the brawl headed to the ringside area, Jungle Boy hit a big stage dive to take out the Superkliq trio on his own.

The segment ended with Cole being brutalized by Christian with numerous steel chairs, which can be seen below:

The Young Bucks and Adam Cole have been feuding with Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy for weeks

The feud between Superkliq, Jurrasic Express, and Christian Cage has been going on for weeks. Adam Cole debuted at AEW All Out 2021 and immediately set his sights on Jungle Boy by super kicking him and turning heel.

Cole and Jungle Boy faced each other in a singles match, one that the former NXT Champion won.

A few weeks ago on Dynamite, Cole and The Young Bucks also took out Jungle Boy and pushed him off the stage. However, Jungle Boy finally got back at Superkliq this past Wednesday.

