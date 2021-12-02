The Young Bucks surpass 7-time WWE Tag Team Champions to top PWI 50 rankings

The Young Bucks have added yet another accolade to their illustrious pro wrestling career. The duo has claimed the number one spot in Pro Wrestling Illustrated's rankings of the top fifty tag teams of 2021.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated broke the news today via their official Twitter handle to congratulate AEW's Nick and Matt Jackson for this accomplishment.

"Congratulations to Matt & Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, for ranking #1 in the second annual PWI #TagTeam50! To see who else made the cut, grab the digital edition or preorder the print magazine from http://pwi-online.com"

The Young Bucks outranked the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Brothers, who claimed the second spot. Meanwhile, other duos like Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi), WWE's The Usos, and ALK (Giulia and Syuri) bagged the third, fourth, and fifth spot, respectively.

It's worth noting that the current AAA Champions FTR were ranked number one last year while The Young Bucks came in at number 11. It is currently unknown where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler rank this year, but their position will likely be unveiled once the full list is available.

For the rankings, PWI assessed the performance, win-loss records, storylines, and "IT" factor of the tag teams between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

Nick and Matt Jackson made an impressive mark last year, as they became the longest-reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions in the company's short history. They made a total of nine title defenses against top-notch duos like Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Brothers.

The Young Bucks are undoubtedly the most decorated tag team in all of pro wrestling today, as their impressive resume speaks for itself.

What's next for The Young Bucks in AEW?

Since losing their AEW Tag Team Championships to The Lucha Brothers at All Out, The Young Bucks have been competing in trios competition alongside Adam Cole as Superkliq.

Previous reports have suggested that Nick and Matt Jackson suffered injuries at AEW Full Gear. Though the brothers helped Cole brutalize Orange Cassidy this week, it might be a while before fans see The Young Bucks in the ring. Whether they'll eventually try to regain the titles remains to be seen. Either way, Matt and Nick Jackson will likely remain one of the best teams in the wrestling world.

