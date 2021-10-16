"Letting a superstar walk away" - AEW's The Young Bucks take a shot at WWE for letting go former champion 

The Young Bucks recently opened up about Adam Cole joining AEW and took a dig at WWE for letting the former NXT Champion leave the company.

Cole debuted for All Elite Wrestling at All Out 2021, where he quickly joined forces with The Elite, including The Young Bucks. The former AEW Tag Team Champions and Adam Cole are no strangers to each other as they even worked together extensively on the indie circuit.

In a chat with Sports Illustrated, Matt and Nick Jackson explained how Cole's addition to AEW has helped the company's locker room. Matt stated that The Panama City Playboy's positivity and energy had boosted the morale of the performers backstage.

He added that when Adam Cole arrived in Tony Khan's promotion, it felt like they had found a missing piece in the puzzle. Matt said that even though they hadn't worked together in over five years, their chemistry was intact. He also claimed that Cole is getting some of the loudest reactions he has ever heard.

“I can’t fully express the happiness I currently have, sharing a ring with Adam Cole again,” Matt said. “His positivity and energy had really helped the morale in our locker room. I haven’t stopped smiling since he showed up. When he arrived, it felt like we finally found that missing piece of the puzzle. The whole gang is finally back together. We hadn’t worked together in five years, but the chemistry was still there. The dude is a star and getting some of the biggest reactions I’ve ever heard.”

Nick Jackson is surprised WWE let Adam Cole go to join AEW

Nick Jackson also chimed in with his thoughts about Adam Cole joining All Elite Wrestling. He stated that The Elite resurrecting Cole is far from the craziest thing that has happened.

Nick said that the most surprising thing is the fact that WWE let go of a superstar like Cole, allowing him to sign with the competition.

“I’m still trying to figure that out,” Nick said. “But even crazier than resurrecting the dead is letting a superstar walk away from your company to join the competition.”

Since joining AEW, Adam Cole has not only worked alongside The Young Bucks and The Elite but has also accumulated two major singles victories. It'll be intriguing to see what the company has in store for him at next month's Full Gear 2021.

Also Read

What do you make of Adam Cole's run so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW fans! Join the fastest-growing page for All Elite Wrestling fans today.

Edited by Kaushik Das