"Of course I accepted" - AEW star challenged UFC legend Cris Cyborg to a closed-door contest

Ahead of her clash with Mercedes Martinez on Rampage, AEW star Thunder Rosa elevated her training by challenging former UFC and current Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg to a closed-door match.

Cyborg first tweeted to let fans know that one AEW wrestler had challenged her to a closed-door match, but she left the challenger's identity ambiguous. However, people suspected that it was Rosa due to her MMA background.

"Had a female @aew wrestler show up to my MMA gym this morning and challenge me to a closed door match…of course I accepted," Cyborg wrote.

She then posted a picture of her and Rosa in the gym with training gear and kick pads. La Mera Mera later announced that she would post the wrestling training match to her Patreon.

Why is Thunder Rosa feuding with Mercedes Martinez in AEW?

Mercedes Martinez became All Elite after interfering in the TBS Tournament semi-final between Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa. Her interference cost the latter the match and, therefore, the opportunity to become the inaugural TBS Champion.

She also made her way to the ring during the finals between Cargill and Ruby Soho, but Thunder Rosa stopped her this time as the duo brawled.

Thunder Rosa is currently ranked third in the women's division, meaning a win against Martinez could see her back into the title picture.

Although this is the first official match between the two in Tony Khan's promotion, they faced each other in each of the last three months of 2021. Thunder Rosa has won on all three occasions.

Their first clash came at a 2CW event in October 2021, before the two were featured alongside Deonna Purrazzo at WrestleCade 2021. Their threequel was for Thunder Rosa's Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship.

