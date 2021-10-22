Top AEW star congratulates Zelina Vega for winning the Queen's Crown Tournament

AEW's Thunder Rosa congratulated Zelina Vega after the latter won the Queen's Crown Tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

Vega overcame Doudrop, formerly known as Piper Niven, in the final. Despite the major size disadvantage, Vega managed to pick up a clean victory over Doudrop. This was her first major win since rejoining WWE.

After her historic win, many fans and fellow wrestlers congratulated Zelina Vega. AEW's Thunder Rosa was among those who showered praise on Vega, saying she deserved the win.

"Proud of this queen! @TheaTrinidad you are a strong woman and you deserve this!" Thunder Rosa tweeted.

Zelina Vega was released from WWE in 2020 before rejoining the company earlier this year in a surprising move.

The former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion's return left a lot to be desired as she lost her first seven televised matches. The Queen's Crown Tournament provided some much-needed respite for Vega as she defeated Toni Storm and Carmella to advance to the finals. In the finals, she pulled off a major upset and became the inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

Whether this win results in a main event push for Zelina Vega remains to be seen.

Could we see Zelina Vega in AEW in the future?

Zelina Vega was widely expected to join AEW, especially after her husband Malakai Black was released from WWE and made his way to Tony Khan's promotion. Things changed quite quickly, and the couple ended up in different companies.

AEW is also the home of Andrade El Idolo, a man Zelina Vega managed in WWE. Under Zelina Vega, Andrade won the NXT and United States Championships, and the duo made for a great pairing.

Zelina Vega's booking since her return was quite questionable, however with the win at Crown Jewel, the New York City native could be in for a big push.

Vega is close to many people in AEW, and it wouldn't be a surprise if we get to see her in Tony Khan's promotion if she decides to leave WWE.

