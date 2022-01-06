"Please pray for my friend" - AEW star sends emotional message after Rey Fenix's scary injury on Dynamite

Thunder Rosa has urged fans to pray for Rey Fenix after the latter suffered a nasty arm injury on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the main event of the Wednesday night show, Lucha Bros (Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) lost their AEW Tag Team Championships to Jurassic Express. Despite the massive title change, fans seem to be talking more about a spot in the match where Luchasaurus delivered a Chokeslam to Fenix through the table.

The Luchador looked in pain following the brutal landing, even signaling at officials to check on his arm. However, this didn't lead to the match being stopped or ending prematurely, as Penta and Jungle Boy finished the contest, with the latter pinning the former for the win.

Taking to Twitter, Thunder Rosa wrote that all performers put their well-being at risk to entertain the viewers. Furthermore, she added that one must be mindful before writing anything about the athletes, as everything they do is out of their passion for the business. La Mera Mera concluded by requesting fans to pray for Fenix.

"Guys let me remind everyone that WE PUT OUR LIVES AND BODIES on the line for this sport. Be mindful of what we said to the performers. We love our fans and we do this because is our passion but be mindful. Today was scary. Please pray for my friend…." tweeted Thunder Rosa

Update on Rey Fenix's injury after AEW Dynamite

Though the injury looked pretty severe, a recent update has brought a sigh of relief to Fenix's fans. As per PWInsider, the former AEW Tag Team Champion was immediately taken to the hospital following the scary spot.

It was noted that Rey Fenix likely suffered a dislocated elbow, which is a "blessing," considering how brutal it looked during the match. Though fans can expect Fenix to stay away from AEW's programming, for now, he could make a comeback soon since the injury doesn't seem very serious per the update.

The Sportskeeda community is praying for Rey Fenix's speedy recovery. Let us know your thoughts on the situation in the comments below.

