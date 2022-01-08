"She has a very similar mentality to me"- Thunder Rosa names former WWE star she wants to see in AEW

Thunder Rosa wants to see former WWE star Ember Moon, now known as Athena, in AEW.

Despite being a former NXT Women's Champion and Tag Team Champion, Moon was released in November. Her last match in WWE came in a losing effort against current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Thunder Rosa explained why she would love to see Athena in AEW. La Mera Mera praised the former RAW Superstar, calling her talented, helpful and knowledgeable.

“I would love to see Athena (Ember Moon). She’s very knowledgable, very talented. She’s helped me a little bit and I was like ‘oh, that makes sense!’ She makes things make sense and she’s a great coach. With her time in NXT, she helped a lot of the girls out there and she does it here too in Dallas, helping a new generation of women’s professional wrestlers. She has a very similar mentality to me. I enjoy people that are very grounded. It’s so important to change the locker room when you have people that are grounded,” Rosa said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

What is Thunder Rosa up to in AEW?

Recently, Thunder Rosa was in the semifinals of the TBS Championship Tournament, losing to eventual winner Jade Cargill after Mercedes Martinez interfered. Following her loss, the Mexican star reiterated that she intends to turn her sights to the AEW Women's Championship.

Britt Baker has held the title since Double or Nothing 2021. The Good Doctor and Thunder Rosa have plenty of history, including becoming the first women to main event an episode of AEW Dynamite. They tore the house down in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match which was won by the La Mera Mera.

In AEW, they have squared off twice till now. Both women have a win apiece and their rubber match is likely to be for the grand prize itself. Thunder Rosa is arguably the most popular babyface in the women's division and she deserves a title in Tony Khan's company. At the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, we might see a new champion crowned.

