AEW boss Tony Khan announces the blockbuster signing of former WWE Superstar

The latest to join the ranks of AEW's thriving and stacked women's division is former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez.

At this week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash, Martinez showed up during Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill's TBS Championship Tournament semi-finals match, which the latter won.

Moments after her appearance, AEW boss Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm Mercedes Martinez's official signing. Her addition is sure to provide a massive boost to the company as apart from her in-ring exploits, Martinez also brings years of experience in the business to AEW.

"Welcome to @AEW, @RealMMartinez! Mercedes Martinez is #allelite," tweeted Khan.

Since the match on AEW Dynamite didn't end cleanly, a visibly angry Thunder Rosa attacked Jade Cargill, but the hooded figure re-emerged to take her down, who was revealed to be Mercedes Martinez.

Before they could unleash a two-on-one assault, TBS Championship Tournament finalist Ruby Soho ran down the entrance ramp with a steel pipe to help Rosa. Mercedes Martinez and Jade Cargill quickly cleared the ring upon seeing Soho charging towards them.

This wasn't Mercedes Martinez's first AEW appereance

Before joining WWE in January 2020, Martinez made a handful of appearances for AEW, most notably at the company's second pay-per-view, All Out 2019. She was the surprise Joker entrant in the Casino Battle Royal match.

However, Mercedes Martinez failed to make much of an impact in the match, as she was eliminated by current AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker without making a single elimination. Now that she's officially signed to AEW, fans can expect Martinez to become a vital tool in the women's division.

Plus, the promotion has seemingly set up her first feud in the company against Thunder Rosa. Considering how talented both performers are, fans can expect them to put up a barnburner of a contest.

