"It's a dream match"- Tony Khan comments on upcoming bout on AEW Dynamite featuring former WWE stars

Kyle O'Reilly was the latest major acquisition for AEW by Tony Khan. Khan feels the Violent Artist's in-ring debut is a dream match for many fans.

O'Reilly will reunite with former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish as they take on Chuck Taylor, Trent and Orange Cassidy of the Best Friends.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tony Khan expressed his excitement at the signing of Kyle O'Reilly.

"I'm very excited about Kyle joining AEW. I'm excited that Kyle debuts this week on Dynamite. It's a huge match, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly debuting as a trio in AEW against another one of the top trios in AEW, Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck the best friends. It's a dream match for a lot of our fans. It's also something that I had no idea would be possible at the start of the year. It is absolutely a dream come true to reunite Cole, Fish and O'Reilly in AEW and I think it's very fitting that they debut as a trio, and that Kyle O'Reilly makes his AEW debut, period, in Daily's Place, this week on the last show of the year."

Tony Khan believes AEW Dynamite will have a surreal feeling

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time https://t.co/W5X6qGj0HU

AEW Dynamite will return to Daily's Place for the final show of the year. The arena was the promotion's home during the pandemic era and will be the venue for the last Dynamite on TNT.

Tony Khan believes the upcoming episode will have a surreal feel to it.

"I think this show is going to have a really surreal feel. I don't want to compare it to some of the other surreal nights in pro wrestling and you had that feeling that history was being made, but I do think after all the great shows we've seen in Daily's Place, this will be a really special moment when we see Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O' Reilly, and a number of the other three agents who joined AEW recently like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho and many others making their first appearance in Daily's Place."

"I think it'll be surreal and it'll just be a really cool moment. I don't think anybody at the start of the year expected they were going to see CM Punk and Bryan Danielson appearing on Dynamite in Daily's Place. But here we are, it's the end of the year and that's exactly where you're going to see him this week. So I think it's very, very cool," said Tony Khan.

Cole, O'Reilly and Fish as the Undisputed Era was very popular in WWE. So watching them reunite in AEW would indeed be a special occasion. For fans in attendance, watching the likes of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson in Daily's Place will be memorable as well.

