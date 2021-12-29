"We delivered on that"- Top AEW personality on the importance of signing CM Punk and other ex-WWE stars 

AEW boss Tony Khan has signed several stars to the promotion, including CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. In a recent interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, he explained the importance of acquiring these superstars.

Tony Khan reflected on the promises he made at the start of the year regarding additions to AEW's roster.

He argued that he did deliver on those promises, as proven by the likes of Adam Cole, Malakai Black and the aforementioned CM Punk and Bryan Danielson joining the company.

Here's Tony Khan's full quote:

"I can't overstate how important it was to expand the roster this year. At the beginning of the year, I promised things were going to change in wrestling. There would be huge acquisitions and we delivered on that. And the biggest free agent names in wrestling this year came to AEW, when CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Andrade el Idolo, Malakai Black and many other big name free agents joined AEW this year and I'm really excited about the changes to our roster. I think the new people have stepped in at the perfect time for us."

Tony Khan believes this is the best time for anyone to become an AEW fan

MurphTheItohStan @Murph5O2 In my opinion. AEW is the best Pro Wrestling company. The excitement & great product truly never stops. For 60 minutes straight Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson had a goat tier match In my opinion. AEW is the best Pro Wrestling company. The excitement & great product truly never stops. For 60 minutes straight Hangman Page & Bryan Danielson had a goat tier match https://t.co/rg9Rds4exv

Wrestling is in a better place now than it was just three years ago. The growth of AEW has allowed wrestlers to have other options other than WWE. Independent promotions are doing well, with the likes of GCW setting new records.

Tony Khan believes that this is the perfect time for any pro-wrestling enthusiast to start following AEW.

"And really this is one of the best times ever to become an AEW fan for somebody seeking out wrestling to watch. I think we put on great wrestling shows every week and it's what's allowed us to keep Dynamite so strong now for a few years and allowed us to launch a new show Rampage with the buzz around wrestling and how great the wrestling business has done in 2021," said Tony Khan.

It's hard to argue with Tony Khan's consensus as AEW as a product is quite nicely aligned with every hardcore fan's wishes.

The product is wrestling oriented and there are great matches on a weekly basis. There is plenty of scope for improvement and 2022 should be another strong year for AEW.

