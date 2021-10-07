"It is going to be a lot of fun" - Tony Khan set to make a major announcement on AEW Dynamite

Despite all the shocking announcements and surprises AEW has given its fans recently, it seems like Tony Khan is set to make yet another major announcement.

Speaking with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tony Khan discussed the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite and slipped in that he has a huge announcement set for tonight's show:

"So, there's a lot of great wrestling and I'm going to have some fun announcements, and it's going to be a really special show. And I can tell you right now, I have one huge announcement on the show. It is going to be a lot of fun, and it should be just a really, really good night of wrestling for Wednesday Night Dynamite, two year anniversary show," said Tony Khan. [h/t PWInsider]

PWInsider.com @PWInsidercom COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT: AEW PRESIDENT TONY KHAN DISCUSSES DYNAMITE'S SECOND ANNIVERSARY TOMORROW, THE NAMES THAT HAVE COME IN OF LATE, THE ONE STAR WHO TOOK OFF WAY FASTER THAN EXPECTED, REFLECTIONS ON AEW'S NYC D Elite: bit.ly/3lgfY9W , Free: bit.ly/3lcm1wd COMPLETE TRANSCRIPT: AEW PRESIDENT TONY KHAN DISCUSSES DYNAMITE'S SECOND ANNIVERSARY TOMORROW, THE NAMES THAT HAVE COME IN OF LATE, THE ONE STAR WHO TOOK OFF WAY FASTER THAN EXPECTED, REFLECTIONS ON AEW'S NYC D Elite: bit.ly/3lgfY9W, Free: bit.ly/3lcm1wd

On October 2, 2019, AEW presented Dynamite for the first time on TNT. 2 years later, AEW Dynamite is one of the most watched wrestling shows in the world, consistently pulling in over a million viewers on a weekly basis.

AEW celebrates its two-year anniversary on TNT tonight

AEW has a special card set for tonight's Dynamite in light of its two-year anniversary. Sammy Guevara is set to make his first TNT Championship defense against the debuting Bobby Fish on the show.

Plus, the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship will also be determined in the Casino Ladder Match. The participants announced for the ladder match so far are Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy, PAC, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy and Jon Moxley. There's also a surprise "Joker" entrant in the ladder match.

Wrestling fans have taken to social media to post their theories about who could be the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. Names like Hangman Adam Page, who hasn't been seen for a while, to Jay White, who is in the USA at the moment, have all been heavily discussed amongst fans.

The card tonight will also see Hikaru Shida try to get her 50th AEW win as she is set to step inside the ring with Serena Deeb. Plus, the Young Bucks, Adam Cole and Kenny Omega will take on the team of Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy in an 8-man tag team match.

Also Read

What do you think could be Tony Khan's "huge announcement"? Are you looking forward to the 2-year anniversary show of Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

Edited by Arjun