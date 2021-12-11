AEW President Tony Khan announces the signing of WWE legend's son

Following his impressive debut at Rampage, Hook has officially become part of AEW's stacked roster, as per Tony Khan.

On Friday night's show, the son of WWE legend Taz made his highly-anticipated in-ring debut with a win against Fuego Del Sol. For months, Hook had only made appearances alongside Team Taz in AEW, but his on-screen presence instantly struck a chord with fans.

It's safe to say that the youngster also possesses great in-ring skills, as evidenced by his match against Del Sol. After Rampage went off air, Tony Khan tweeted about Hook's official AEW signing. Furthermore, Khan also congratulated the debutant for his "tremendous" win.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

"It’s official! Welcome to the team, @730hook and congratulations on your tremendous debut win tonight on #AEWRampage."

Though AEW is stacked with uber-talented performers, Hook has the potential to stand out thanks to his combination of top-tier in-skills and personality.

While it wouldn't be fair to expect him to become a top star straight away, Hook could accumulate some wins, and most importantly experience, before being presented in a prominent position in AEW.

CM Punk had a hilarious response to Hook's AEW debut

Not just fans but countless AEW stars also shared their reactions to Hook's debut on this week's Rampage. One among them was CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar tweeted a hilarious message on Twitter, as seen below:

It's also worth noting that a few months back, when Punk was feuding with Team Taz, the promotion had a teased match between the former WWE star and Hook. Though the bout didn't materialize back then, there's a fair chance it could go down now that Hook is finally an in-ring competitor.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Hook's AEW signing? Did you enjoy his performance on this week's Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

Jon Moxley said many stunning things in his book. Find out what he said right here.

Edited by Alan John