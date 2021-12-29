Tony Khan reveals AEW's biggest accomplishment of 2021

AEW has taken a lot of strides in the right direction in 2021. For Tony Khan, the show's return to the road was the company's biggest accomplishment of the year.

The wrestling business was hit hard due to the pandemic, as companies were forced to work without a live audience.

Fans are an integral part of wrestling, and not having them took away the atmosphere and stopped companies from earning revenue through ticket sales.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix As far as where this Daily's Place show ranks all time for AEW, I believe it could be 3rd. I am in the process of reviewing numbers from older shows here. 1st & 2nd place are Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2019) & Double or Nothing (5/30/2021). The next closest is Homecoming (1/1/20) As far as where this Daily's Place show ranks all time for AEW, I believe it could be 3rd. I am in the process of reviewing numbers from older shows here. 1st & 2nd place are Fight for the Fallen (7/15/2019) & Double or Nothing (5/30/2021). The next closest is Homecoming (1/1/20)

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tony Khan spoke about the importance of AEW returning to live shows across the USA. The AEW President said that it was one of the most important things for the company.

"Well, it's been a great year for the company. I think one of the most important things we did this year was get the show back on the road. And I think it's very fitting that been on tour now for about six months. The first six months of 2021, we spent at Daily's Place. And now as we approach the end of the year, and as we approach the end of this great run of Dynamites on TNT for over two straight years."

"Now, with Dynamite going to TBS and Rampage staying on TNT. It's very fitting that this week we'll be in Jacksonville where we'll have a live Dynamite. That is the last Dynamite ever on TNT and we'll have our first ever Rampage show emanating from Daily's Place," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan is excited for AEW's return to Daily's Place

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time Only 2 days to New Year’s Smash, the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT; perfect to wrap with our biggest @dailysplace tv crowd yet & @JRsBBQ’s return! There will be GREAT wrestling + SURREAL scenes when some of the biggest names in the wrestling enter Daily’s Place for their 1st time https://t.co/W5X6qGj0HU

Jacksonville, Florida, was the home of AEW during the pandemic. Tony Khan and co. made Daily's Place their home for nearly a year and a half as all AEW empty arena shows aired from there. The final Dynamite on TNT will emanate from there, and Tony Khan is looking forward to it.

"And it'll be the last Rampage to the year, the last show of the year for AEW, and should be a really fun night for the fans and I think it's still fitting that we'll end the year in Daily's Place where we spent the entire first half of the year and most of last year."

"The fans were so great, so supportive, and I'm really excited to go back to Daily's Place, but I think it's just really important bringing AEW back to the fans on the road," said Tony Khan

AEW added names like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and Ruby Soho to their ranks in 2021.

The company has a strong card for the final Dynamite of the year. It is easy to understand why Tony Khan is so excited to present his product to fans on Wednesday night.

