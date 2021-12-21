"Historic" - Tony Khan terms match featuring two former WWE stars as one of the biggest in AEW history 

Tony Khan recently shared his excitement about AEW Dynamite's Holiday Bash special show, featuring CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin teaming up to square off against MJF and FTR in the night's main event.

Fans are ecstatic at the prospect of seeing two legendary stars like Punk and The Icon joining forces at the event. The match became official on last week's Dynamite, where Punk laid down the challenge for the six-man tag team match in the show's closing moments.

All Elite Facts @AllEliteFacts



CM Punk teams with the undefeated team of Sting and Darby Allin to battle the Pinnacle’s MJF and FTR on Wednesday.



#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage Since debuting at ALL OUT, it took CM Punk 124 days to wrestle a match that wasn’t a singles match in AEW.CM Punk teams with the undefeated team of Sting and Darby Allin to battle the Pinnacle’s MJF and FTR on Wednesday. Since debuting at ALL OUT, it took CM Punk 124 days to wrestle a match that wasn’t a singles match in AEW.CM Punk teams with the undefeated team of Sting and Darby Allin to battle the Pinnacle’s MJF and FTR on Wednesday.#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/JlPPlW2ZyZ

Appearing on the latest episode of the Culture State Podcast, Tony Khan stated that the upcoming match is one of the biggest in All Elite Wrestling and Dynamite's history. He added that CM Punk and Sting coming together is a historic moment since they are giants of their respective generations.

Furthermore, Khan pointed out that The Icon hasn't wrestled in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 27 years, having last wrestled Ric Flair in the city back in 1994.

"This match at the Holiday Bash, Sting Darby Allin and CM Punk vs. MJF and FTR is one of the biggest matches we’ve ever had in AEW and it’s one of the biggest matches for sure we’ve ever had on Dynamite. And Punk and Sting in particular teaming is a very historic thing, I think. And like I said, Sting hasn’t wrestled in Greensboro in over 27 years since he wrestled Ric Flair October 6 of 1994. I can’t find any record of Sting wrestling in Greensboro since then, and I’ve looked,” said Tony Khan. (H/T - WrestleZone)

Tony Khan hopes Sting wrestles for a long time in AEW

The AEW President also wishes that the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion continues to perform for the foreseeable future. He added that though there's uncertainty over how many more matches Sting could wrestle, it's nothing less than "special" whenever he does.

“Sting’s gonna be wrestling here, I hope, for a long time. But every match he has is special. You never know how many more is gonna wrestle. It’s kind of amazing that Sting is still wrestling, and it’s gonna be a big deal [at] The Holiday Bash,” said Tony Khan.

Since it's the holiday season, it's safe to assume AEW would want to send fans back home happy with the babyface trio of CM Punk, Sting, and Darby Allin possibly winning on Dynamite.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you also excited to see Punk and Sting come together on this week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

What would The American Dream have thought of Cody Rhodes getting booed? Bill Apter shares his take.

Edited by Kaushik Das