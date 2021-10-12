"Do they see us as rivals or competition?" - Tony Khan hits back at Vince McMahon for denying AEW as WWE's competitor

Tony Khan recently spoke about AEW emerging as a formidable threat to WWE's monopoly over the wrestling business.

Khan sat down with DAZN to discuss AEW's upwards momentum in recent months and the plans he has in mind for the company's future. At one point in the conversation, Tony Khan took a shot at Vince McMahon for dismissing AEW as a threat to WWE a few months ago.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you, friends & fans who’ve reached out to say Happy Birthday today! After #AEWDynamite ’s great recent run including 6 straight weeks as Wednesday’s #1 cable show, it’s weird having Wednesday off, but I’m so excited for #AEWRampage live Friday & a great weekend for the fans! Thank you, friends & fans who’ve reached out to say Happy Birthday today! After #AEWDynamite’s great recent run including 6 straight weeks as Wednesday’s #1 cable show, it’s weird having Wednesday off, but I’m so excited for #AEWRampage live Friday & a great weekend for the fans!

Khan wondered if WWE considers AEW a rival or a competition. Furthermore, he claimed that he has heard rumors about AEW shows running in "gorilla positions" on monitors in WWE. Tony Khan added that he would take it as a compliment if WWE kept an eye on AEW's programming while running their shows.

“Do they see us as rivals or competition? They say we’re not, but I’ve heard that AEW shows are on monitors in the Gorilla position over there, so I take that as a compliment if they’re watching us whilst trying to run their own show,” Khan said.

Khan then took another dig at WWE, saying it's not easy to run a show while watching another one simultaneously. The AEW head-honcho also explained that he gives it his all while producing his shows, and thus, doesn't bother to watch what the other company is doing.

“I also admire them for that because trying to run a show whilst watching another show is something else. I put everything into producing our shows so there’s no way I’d be watching something else whilst trying to get on with things.” Khan added.

AEW chief Tony Khan thinks pro wrestling's golden era is inching closer

Tony Khan also stated that fans should be ready for a "big ride." He said that although AEW isn't there yet, sooner rather than later things will start resembling the time when WWE and WCW went to war in the late '90s. In closing, the AEW president claimed that wrestling's new "golden era" is just some time away.

“I think wrestling fans should strap in for a big ride,” Khan stressed. “We’re not there yet but I feel it’s close. Things are happening and I don’t think it’s going to be too long before wrestling fans are going to feel what I felt in the late 1990’s when WWE and WCW went at trying to provide the best entertainment possible. We’re about to enter another golden era for professional wrestling.”

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling All the people mad at Tony Khan obviously never saw how hard Vince McMahon came after Ted Turner and WCW in general in the 90s. THIS IS HOW WRESTLING COMPETITION WORKS! All the people mad at Tony Khan obviously never saw how hard Vince McMahon came after Ted Turner and WCW in general in the 90s. THIS IS HOW WRESTLING COMPETITION WORKS! https://t.co/bu2PAdFxXR

With AEW making several high-profile signings in recent weeks, it's hard to deny that the company's momentum is on an upswing and will only grow from here.

