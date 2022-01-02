"I don't have 27 Hollywood writers" - AEW's Tony Khan takes a shot at WWE and Vince McMahon

Tony Khan was a guest on XL Primetime last week before AEW's final Dynamite of the year from Jacksonville, Florida. During the interview, one of the hosts pointed out that one of the reasons fans love Khan is because he is a wrestling fan while Vince McMahon and WWE have lost touch with what they want.

In his response, Tony Khan took a small shot at the global juggernaut, saying that he didn't have multiple writers from Hollywood to write segments and he preferred to focus more on the matches.

He also pointed out that AEW didn't have rematches on a regular basis and preferred to give fans fresh bouts to enjoy:

"AEW started here in Jacksonville, founded by myself, a big pro wrestling fan and I don't have 27 Hollywood writers sitting around writing sketch comedy for the shows. We do great wrestling matches like the wrestling that a lot of people here in Jacksonville and in the southeast grew up on and that's the wrestling I grew up on too, I love it. We've got really great opportunity now to bring that to fans all over the world and so for me it starts at the top and because I am a big wrestling fan, I try to put on the matches that I believe all of you, the fans, want to see and I try not to screw over the fans. I don't advertise matches that aren't going to happen."

"We don't false advertise stuff. We try to give fans the matches they want to see. We try to not just do the same matches every week, rematch, rematch, rematch. I know some of you are familiar with that where wrestling companies go around and it's the same guys wrestling every night, the same girls wrestling every night, over and over. It's not like that here. We have fresh matches, fresh stories, and really try and make it about the wrestling and not about the sideshow. I think that's what a lot of the fans have gravitated towards," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan on the success of AEW Rampage

The AEW President also took a moment to comment on Rampage, which debuted last August. Tony Khan said that the show has been a major success for the company and has been number one for the night on multiple occasions while consistently doing well:

"We have AEW Rampage on Friday nights now and that has done really well for us. At times it's the number one show on Friday night and it's consistently been in the top 10 - top 20 shows on Friday night," said Tony Khan.

Also Read Article Continues below

Khan recently caught some heat for his response to former AEW star Big Swole on Twitter following claims of a lack of diversity in the promotion. You can check more details on that story HERE.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Kaushik Das