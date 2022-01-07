AEW's Tony Khan jokes about potential documentary at WWE NXT's expense

AEW President Tony Khan has jokingly suggested that he should make a one-sided documentary about the "Wednesday Night Wars" that took place between his company and NXT.

For 75 weeks, Dynamite and NXT went head to head on Wednesday nights in the same time slot. The latter was moved from the WWE network to the USA Network in September 2019 to stop Dynamite from gaining a foothold with the audience.

However, AEW Dynamite came out on top in the end. NXT conceded, moving into a Tuesday night slot in April 2021. Tony Khan's company defeated the Black-and Gold brand 74 out of 75 times in the key 18-49 demographic during this run.

Now that the dust has settled on the rivalry, Tony Khan has revealed that while his men were in the trenches, he was given the fun idea of making a one-sided documentary.

Here's what Tony Khan said to Brandon Walker of "Rasslin" on Barstool Sports:

"The only time in the demo, in the Wednesday Night War, which, somebody told me, and it's good advice, maybe we should make our own documentary of the Wednesday Night War. Like a one-sided documentary. I think it's a really good idea. We could call it like 76 to 1 or 75 to 1." (H/T Fightful).

The documentary is a subtle dig at a series made by WWE that documented the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW. Those battles ended in 2001 when Vince McMahon bought out his competition.

AEW's Tony Khan was scared of one NXT talent

Throughout the Wednesday Night Wars, AEW was dominant. However, one talent on the other side of the battlefield made Tony Khan worried. That man was Adam Cole.

Khan revealed that Cole was a talent that scared him due to his immense drawing power in NXT.

"The one involved Adam Cole in a huge match and most of the good quarters, I thought he was such an important part of it, but also, you can't overlook Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. When Bobby Fish came in, it made total sense. Are we not going to put Bobby Fish and Adam Cole back together?" says Tony Khan.

The AEW President has little to worry about these days as Adam Cole and his former "Undisputed Era" teammates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are all in AEW.

The trio is set to be involved in a long-term storyline with Cole's other close friends, The Young Bucks, and, depending on when he comes back, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

