TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to defend his title against former WWE star on AEW Rampage

The Spanish God is currently in his first reign as the TNT Champion
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 27, 2021 09:52 AM IST
News

Tony Nese has emerged as the next challenger for Sammy Guevara's AEW TNT Championship.

On this week's episode of Rampage, Nese was being interviewed by Tony Schiavone in a backstage segment. He stated he was scouting the competition All Elite Wrestling has to offer for the last few weeks. Tony Nese then made his intentions known about making his TNT debut by challenging for the TNT Championship.

Premier Athlete @TonyNese has been scouting @sammyguevara from the stands and challenges the Spanish God for the TNT Championship before going after Guevara's injured ribs. Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama! https://t.co/ApKSFxD9hY

The former WWE star took a dig at The Spanish God, saying that he's "unimpressed" with his work and title reign so far. This prompted Guevara to confront Nese, saying the latter hasn't done anything since joining AEW.

The Inner Circle member then accepted Tony Nese's challenge, and the two stars soon came to blows. After taking Sammy Guevara down, The Premier Athlete added that the only reason The Spanish God is still the champion is that because guys like him weren't around in the company until now.

The match was later made official for next week's Rampage. Given how talented the two performers are in the ring, fans can expect a terrific back-and-forth contest, with Guevara being the favorite to retain his title.

Another title match is scheduled for next week's AEW Rampage

Apart from Tony Nese's TNT debut against Sammy Guevara, another major title match would go down on next Friday night's show.

AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros would defend their titles against FTR in a two-out-of-three falls match, marking the two team's third clash against each other. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler won the first bout, where they also captured the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Two huge title matches are set for next Friday’s #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama:-AEW World Tag Team Championship 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: #LuchaBros v #FTR-TNT Championship: @sammyguevara v @TonyNese https://t.co/ADXjdNpDiX

Later, at All Out 2021, Lucha Bros defeated FTR to retain their AEW Tag Team Championship. While there's little doubt the match would be anything less than spectacular, it'll be intriguing to see which team walks out as the champions.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Do you think Tony Nese could score an upset win over Sammy Guevara on next week's Rampage to become the new TNT Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das
