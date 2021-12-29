Tony Nese to face familiar foe on AEW Dark

The final episode of AEW Dark for 2021 has been announced via Twitter, and it features a rather unique contest.

A featured bout on the card will see one of AEW's newest stars, Tony Nese, take on fellow novice to the roster Anthony Greene. Nese has only tasted defeat once, at the hands of former AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara. Meanwhile, Greene has only one victory in the company.

In a tweet, Anthony Greene referenced the fact that the 2 have faced each other multiple times this year, on different promotions.

Anthony Greene @alternative_ag

It’s pretty wild to think we’ve wrestled against one another for the 2 biggest wrestling organizations in the world… In the same calendar year on top of it.

See you all tonight on AEW Dark vs.

#AEW Transformation Tuesday!It’s pretty wild to think we’ve wrestled against one another for the 2 biggest wrestling organizations in the world… In the same calendar year on top of it.See you all tonight on AEW Dark vs. @TonyNese #AEW Dark Transformation Tuesday!It’s pretty wild to think we’ve wrestled against one another for the 2 biggest wrestling organizations in the world… In the same calendar year on top of it. See you all tonight on AEW Dark vs. @TonyNese!#AEW #AEWDark https://t.co/y5I57RFRML

Tony Nese and Anthony Greene faced each other on the February 24th and April 13th editions of WWE's cruiserweight program '205 Live'. On both occasions it was Greene who picked up the victory. The tide has turned since their time in WWE as their rematch sees Nese riding a wave of momentum, not Greene.

AEW Dark will go live on YouTube tonight.

AEW is not messing around when it comes to the final Dark broadcast of 2021 as the show will feature many exciting bouts.

The Acclaimed will be back in action after their recent win on AEW Rampage as they take on Bear Country. Orange Cassidy teams up with Wheeler Yuta to face Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon. Former partners turned rivals Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela will also face off in a No Disqualification match.

Also Read Article Continues below

All of this, and the Tony Nese vs Anthony Greene rematch will be available to watch on this week's edition of Dark. Don't miss out!

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will come out on top? Tony Nese Anthony Greene 0 votes so far