Tony Schiavone opens up on relationship with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Tony Schiavone are close friends in real life. The AEW commentator discussed his relationship with Britt Baker on AEW Unrestricted, stating that he was like a father to her.

When Britt Baker's real-life partner Adam Cole arrived in AEW, the Panama City Playboy worked Britt Baker and Schiavone's relationship into a storyline. The former NXT Champion asked the former WCW commentator to stay away from his girlfriend.

It was a work, of course. Tony Schiavone stated that while Adam Cole was still in NXT, he himself asked Schiavone to take care of Britt Baker.

“When people think that there’s something going on there, I’m thinking… ‘Noooooo, I am older than her dad’. Here’s what happened. When Adam Cole was not with us, he had gotten in touch with me on a regular basis. He said, ‘Make sure that Britt is okay, that she’s not in trouble, that she doesn’t… anything bad happens to her…’ So I kinda was like her substitute dad in many ways on the road. And let me say this as a shoot, it is very apparent to me why Britt loves Adam Cole, because he is one of the nicest young men that you would ever wanna meet,” Tony Schiavone said.

What is Britt Baker up to in AEW?

In an interesting clash, Britt Baker will take on Dark Order's Anna Jay on AEW Rampage on Friday. The match was set up on last Saturday's Dynamite when the AEW Women's Champion mocked Anna Jay for being associated with the Dark Order, who had lost to the Superkliq.

This will be their first-ever singles match and Anna Jay's biggest test since returning from injury. Although the real-life dentist is expected to win, Jay can impress Tony Khan and the audience with a strong performance.

For Britt Baker, this will be her first singles match since she defeated Ruby Soho to retain her title at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

