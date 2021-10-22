"They realized very quickly, I’m not the one to play with" - WWE Superstar on his social media feud with The Young Bucks

The social media feud between the Young Bucks and AJ Francis, aka Top Dolla, has continued for a while. On Jobbing Out, the WWE Superstar stated that the former AEW Tag Team Champions quickly realized that he wasn't "the one to play with."

The feud between Top Dolla and Young Bucks started over a pair of sneakers, trading constant barbs on Twitter. The former NXT star believes the Jackson brothers let their "Twitter minions gas them up":

“The craziest part about all of this is I used to go watch them cats [Young Bucks], and they just got in their feelings because they let their Twitter minions gas them up. And they realized very quickly, I’m not the one to play with. The thing is, to me, when they first did the NXT bio, I was like, oh, that’s rude. I’m not even in NXT anymore, and I know that you know that. So for you to do that, kind of felt like you were saying I should still be in NXT or you just want to s*** on NXT for no reason, which is A, disrespectful and B, unnecessary," Top Dolla said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

How did the feud between the Young Bucks and Top Dolla start?

Top Dolla 🔝💵/ A.J. Francis @AJFrancis410 Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation 🤐 Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation 🤐 https://t.co/5XNffSiXHP

Top Dolla posted a tweet aimed at Young Bucks without naming them. He claimed the duo were pretending to be sneakerheads. In typical Young Bucks fashion, the AEW EVPs updated their bios to take shots at NXT as a whole.

This led to more tweets and bio changes, and eventually, the Hit Row member released a diss track aimed at the Young Bucks.

Also Read

After this interview, it's safe to assume that the Young Bucks will issue a response soon enough. While a section of wrestling fans believe the beef is unnecessary, another section is enjoying the constant banter between the stars of two rival companies.

Edited by Angana Roy