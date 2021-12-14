Anthony Bowens reacts to homophobic slur yelled at him on AEW Dynamite 

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, top star Anthony Bowens was the subject of a homophobic slur from a fan in attendance. Bowens has now reacted to the slur while speaking with TMZ in a recent interview.

During the conversation, Anthony Bowens stated that this was the first time he has been the target of such an incident and heard something as such during a performance.

“Unfortunately that kind of stuff comes with the territory, being an out LGBTQ athlete. This is actually the first time that I’ve audibly heard something like that during a performance or during television." - said Anthony Bowens.

Despite the incident, Anthony Bowens didn't speak ill of the AEW fans and claimed that the majority of those he has interacted with have always had a positive response towards The Acclaimed star.

“This is not indicative of the AEW fans at all. Any interactions I’ve had with them since starting the company have all been positive.” - added Anthony Bowens.

Anthony Bowens went on to mention that he and his boyfriend Michael have gotten used to homophobic slurs ever since they started their YouTube channel.

The AEW star even claimed that some of the comments on the channel were 'brutal' and Bowen himself could not repeat them.

“I have really thick skin, I’m kind of used to it from my boyfriend Michael and I. We have our YouTube channel and when we first started that the comments were brutal. I can’t even repeat them.” - added Anthony Bowens.

Check out Anthony Bowens interview with TMZ below:

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been one of the hottest acts in AEW so far

The duo of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster collectively work as The Acclaimed. Together, the pairing has been regarded as one of the hottest acts in all of AEW and professional wrestling, in general.

The Acclaimed has stood out mostly due to their rap performances during their entrances. Currently in the mix with the other top tag teams in AEW, The Acclaimed was recently involved in an 8-man tag team match on last week's Dynamite.

The incident with Anthony Bowens occurred during this same match pitting The Acclaimed (Bowens and Max Caster) and 2Point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) against The Varsity Blondes (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) and The Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

