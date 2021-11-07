AEW star claims he wants to wrestle Tony Khan in 2022

AEW star Max Caster has made it clear that he wants to fight Tony Khan. Taking to Twitter, Caster predicted that he will face TK at AEW Revolution 2022.

In one of his most recent tweets, Caster mentioned how Bowens shared the ring with arguably the best wrestler of all time in the form of Danielson. The other half of The Acclaimed added that he is proud of Bowens and next time it will be him who gets his hand raised.

In response to Caster's tweet, Tony Khan replied by mentioning that The Acclaimed member did great on the night, in his performance against Danielson.

Here's the initial response from Tony Khan:

In a Twitter thread, Caster responded to Tony Khan and wrote, 'I'm gonna wrestle you at Revolution 2022.'

Check out the tweet from Max Caster, as he claimed that he would eventually wrestle Tony Khan next year:

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Caster's tag team partner Anthony Bowens was in a singles match against Bryan Danielson. Bowens and Danielson had a solid match, and Caster took to Twitter to express how proud he was of his tag team partner.

Max Caster has previously challenged Tony Khan to a rap battle in AEW

Max Caster is known for his iconic freestyle during The Acclaimed's entrance. In the past, Caster has tweeted out stating that Tony Khan was displeased with his rap from an episode of AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

Hence, the Acclaimed star challenged TK to a rap battle on a special edition of Dynamite.

Caster also took multiple shots at Tony Khan during an AEW show in New Jersey and he even called out TK for the "Suzuki Incident" in which NJPW star Minoru Suzuki's entrance was cut short on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Max Caster even called Tony Khan a "horrible boss."

