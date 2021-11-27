Top star stuns fans by pinning AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

In a huge surprise, AEW star Riho pinned Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker on the latest edition of Rampage. This victory guarantees the former a title shot in the future.

When AEW confirmed the bout between Britt Baker and Riho for Rampage, fans expected 'The Good Doctor' to defeat the latter. Baker has been unstoppable since she won the title from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing 2021.

However, fans were in for a huge surprise when Riho pinned the Women's Champion via a roll-up. Jamie Hayter and Rebel could not save Baker from a defeat as they have done on multiple occasions.

Riho, after the match, rolled out of the ring to celebrate her victory, whereas Baker was fuming and started blaming the referee for her defeat on Rampage.

When was the last time Britt Baker got pinned by an AEW star?

Britt Baker has been an unstoppable force in the women's division. The Role Model hadn't lost a singles bout since her title win against Shida until the latest episode of Rampage.

The last time Baker was pinned by an AEW star in a singles match was in March 2021. It was an unsanctioned 'Lights Out' match between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker where she was pinned by the former to suffer a loss.

Riho's victory against Britt Baker would give enormous momentum to the AEW star. Their future bout will also be interesting to watch as DMD will now consider Riho a serious contender for her title.

Do you think Riho can dethrone Britt Baker as the AEW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments below.

