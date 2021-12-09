Former WWE star returns after lengthy layoff to attack Adam Cole and The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Trent made a stunning return to action on AEW Dynamite, taking out Adam Cole and The Young Bucks to save Orange Cassidy.

The Young Bucks, escorted by Adam Cole and Brandon Cutler, returned to in-ring action in AEW. They went up against CHAOS's Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor. A combination tombstone or the Meltzer Driver from the Jackson brothers on Rocky Romero earned the former AEW Tag Team Champions a victory on their in-ring return.

Adam Cole joined The Young Bucks to lay a beatdown on Romero, Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

Just as it looked like the heels would stand tall to close out the segment, a familiar white van pulled up as Sue and Trent were back.

Trent's last match in AEW was way back in April when he lost a singles bout to Penta El Zero Miedo.

The former WWE SmackDown star looked in great shape as he took out Adam Cole and the Young Bucks by himself. The Best Friends had a group hug in the middle of the ring, much to the crowd's happiness.

Adam Cole will face Wheeler Yuta on AEW Rampage

Following the Dynamite segment, AEW announced that Adam Cole would face Wheeler Yuta on Friday night's Rampage. After feuding with the Jurassic Express, the Best Friends are next for the SuperKliq.

Adam Cole defeated Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in a tag team match alongside his former Undisputed Era member, Bobby Fish.

Should the former NXT champion defeat Wheeler Yuta, which is quite likely, the end goal seems to be a match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy is undefeated in singles competition in AEW. It will be interesting to see if the Freshly Squeezed One becomes the first to hand Cole his first loss in a one-on-one match in the company.

Edited by Alan John