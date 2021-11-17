"You and Andrade are getting married?" - Triple H's first reaction to news of Zelina Vega getting married to Malakai Black revealed

WWE star Zelina Vega recently revealed Triple H's amusing reaction when she informed him about her marriage to AEW's Malakai Black.

Black and Vega have been happily married since late 2018. Many wrestling couples make their relationship public, but Black and Vega were an exception. They initially kept their relationship a secret from the WWE staff, including their former boss, Triple H.

While speaking on Ryan Satin's out of Character podcast, Zelina opened up about how The Cerebral Assassin helped her during her run in WWE NXT. She added that Triple H, whom she referred to as "Papa H" was always there, both personally and professionally. Vega made it clear that he has worked closely with her, dating back to her time on the black-and-gold brand.

"We call him Papa H because he’s been there for everything, every part of our career even on the main roster, you know," said Vega. "And any time we had a question, again, professionally, personally, he was always there for us...I feel like it helped me propel to the next level, you know?" (H/T- PostWrestling)

Queen Zelina further recalled how she told Triple H that she was getting married; in response, the latter thought her on-screen client, Andrade, was her real-life partner.

"We were backstage, but even when I told him like, ‘Hey! Um, I’m getting married,'" Vega continued. "He’s like, ‘Oh! Okay. So you and Andrade are getting married?’ I’m like, ‘No. Me and Aleister’ and he’s like, ‘What? Wait. You guys completely threw me off with that."

After learning about her relationship with Malakai Black, Triple H was initially surprised, but the former NXT boss expressed his happiness over Vega's decision to tie the knot with Aleister Black.

What's next for Malakai Black in AEW?

Though Vega remains featured in WWE, the company released her husband in June. Black went on to sign with AEW with a new first name, Malakai. Since then, he has thrived in his new home and enjoyed impressive start to his run with the company. He picked up six straight wins before he eventually suffered his first defeat to Cody Rhodes.

The duo of Rhodes and PAC recently beat the team of Black and Andrade El Idolo at AEW Full Gear. Following the bout, reports suggested that Malakai Black sustained an injury during the show. Although the company hasn't provided any updates on that front, fans may find out when AEW Dynamite emanates from Virginia on Wednesday night.

While Vega and Malakai Black now work for different companies, they remain happily married to this day.

