Former WWE Superstar Vanessa Borne Makes AEW Debut 

Former WWE Superstar Vanessa Borne made her AEW debut against Marina Shafir during the Dark tapings.

For those who are unfamiliar, Vanessa Borne worked in WWE from 2016 to 2021, where she primarily wrestled on the NXT brand and was closely aligned with Aliyah.

The real-life Danelle Kamela was released from WWE sometime in 2021 and was seemingly absent from professional wrestling.

In a couple of images released on Twitter, Vanessa Borne was seen competing in a match with Marina Shafir during a Dark taping. According to reports, the tapings took place at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

[SPOILER]

It should be noted that Borne lost her debut match.

It's unclear whether this was a one-off deal or a tryout for the future. Going by previous stars appearing on Dark, this could lead to an eventual signing with the company.

Who is the mystery opponent for Isiash Kassidy on AEW Dynamite this week?

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Speaking of future signings, Tony Khan recently announced that Isiah Kassidy would compete for a spot in the 'Face of the Revolution' ladder match against a mystery opponent this week on Dynamite.

Khan also claims that this person will sign the contract with AEW and should they wish to 'shut the forbidden door' on their prior employer's face.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan As referenced on #AEWRampage , I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW . More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS! As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS!

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company. The Forbidden Door can be opened for anyone from any wrestling promotion in the world, whether or not it’s a company @AEW is on good terms with, even if it’s someone from a company that’s open for business. They’re also welcome to slam the door in the face of their prior company.

From what it looks, Tony Khan is hinting that the wrestler to appear on Dynamite this week is a 'big' name.

There are some apparent candidates for this new signing. Two names that come to mind are Karrion Kross, a.k.a. Killer Kross, and Keith Lee.

Both men were released in November and would have served their 90-day non-compete clause.

Who do you think will appear on Dynamite next week?

Also Read Article Continues below

Let us know in the comments below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Debottam Saha