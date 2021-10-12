"Their show stinks right now" - WWE veteran says Tony khan needs to make some big improvements to one aspect of AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently opened up about the possibility of AEW going head-to-head against WWE RAW on Monday nights. The former WWE writer was particularly critical of AEW's production value, saying that it pales when compared to WWE's "phenomenal" visual style.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recalled TNA competing against WWE RAW in 2010. Russo explained that the Nashville-based promotion never had the financial backing to go head-to-head against the global juggernaut.

He then pointed out that if AEW does move to Monday nights, the promotion's indie-style production value will be more visible than ever.

However, Russo added that if Tony Khan is willing to spend money on improving AEW's visuals, the company should take the leap of faith and compete with RAW. Here's what Vince Russo had to say:

"Bro, WWE's visuals are phenomenal. They are out of this world, the way they make the arena look, the screen. Then look at AEW. It looks like an indie show in comparison to the production of WWE. Now, does Tony Khan have that money to up that production? Absolutely. If he could mirror that look, I would so go for that, bro, because their show stinks right now, man," said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo wants WWE and AEW to trade talents

Vince Russo had recently pitched an intriguing idea of WWE and AEW possibly trading talents. He stated that WWE must have a business agreement as per which they could bring in underdeveloped talents from AEW in exchange for aging and veteran performers.

Russo added that Tony Khan wouldn't think twice before hiring veterans from WWE, just like he signed Mark Henry and Paul Wight earlier this year. Furthermore, he explained that even if WWE sends talents like Cesaro and Sheamus to AEW, they won't make much of an impact.

Russo thinks WWE could benefit from signing promising stars from AEW and could hone their abilities for the big stage.

