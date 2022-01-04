AEW star defends Tony Khan after Big Swole controversy 

An attribute of Tony Khan, for better or worse, is that he is quick to defend his wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

The pro wrestling world was abuzz on New Year's Eve when Tony Khan responded to Big Swole's allegations of the promotion having a lack of diversity. What upset most people was that The AEW boss said he didn't re-sign Swole because of her lack of in-ring skills.

On Monday evening, AEW wrestler "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs came to the defense of Tony Khan in a statement posted on his Twitter account. He was disappointed to see all the backlash surrounding and dismissing Khan's efforts.

"Tony works hand in hand with people of color on the roster all the time about their story ideas, input, matches, etc. Not every idea will work, but every idea is listened to and valued. My personal voice has been heard and I've had input for many of my opportunities. As a Black male, I plan on using my voice to do what I can do to make sure that this company is diverse. I'm also very aware that diversity comes in many forms -- Women, Black, Latinx, East Asian, South Asian, Southeast Asian, LGBTQ+ and more. The more diversity, equity and inclusion we can build in wrestling, the more fans we can engage with, and the more fun we can all have together," Hobbs wrote.

However, he was hopeful that people would realize the truth. Hobbs concluded by saying the following:

"AEW is a young company led by people of color heading in the right direction. I'm proud to be a part of that momentum, and I know my colleagues stand beside me when I say that - Will Hobbs -."

You can check the complete statement below:

Tony Khan shifts his focus to the TBS debut of AEW Dynamite

While the wrestling community is still abuzz with the Big Swole controversy, Tony Khan seems to have moved on. He is currently preparing for a significant change in AEW.

After broadcasting AEW Dynamite on TNT for over two years, All Elite Wrestling's flagship show will debut on TBS this Wednesday with a loaded card.

3 Title matches for the 1st #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork LIVE Wed Jan 5 8/7c! - AEW World Title @theadampage v @bryandanielson - TBS Title Finals @realrubysoho v @Jade_Cargill - AEW World Tag Title #LuchaBros v @boy_myth_legend/@luchasaurus - @malakaiblxck v @FlyinBrianJr

With so much on the line from all aspects of the company, expect some big things to happen when AEW Dynamite makes their debut on TBS. One should expect that Tony Khan may have a few tricks (or a debut) up his sleeve.

