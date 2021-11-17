"He doesn't have to do the dives" - Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion on former WWE Superstar's in-ring ability

Jim Cornette is split when it comes to AEW star PAC's in-ring abilities. The veteran believes that while the latter's physical work is top class, he becomes too dodgy when he attempts to dive.

PAC has been an integral part of the AEW roster since the promotion's inception. He had some memorable bouts against top stars like Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and Orange Cassidy.

Pfmu🇮🇪  @PatrickEireAew Pac has an AEW tv and ppv record of 15-13-2



In singles only that is 12-6-2



In a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette expressed his honest opinions about PAC. The wrestling veteran praised the star's physique, groundwork, and match psychology.

However, Cornette criticized him for attempting dives from the top ropes, which made him look dodgy. He believes that the former WWE Superstar doesn't need to try such moves as he has a "real man's body."

"PAC... His physique and his ground work, his mat work, his physical work in the ring looks great. His Psychology is caw caw and every time he tries to do these dives or go to the top rope or whatever…. He’s got a real man’s body. He doesn’t have to do the dives. But every time he starts to do that, it comes off either contrived or dodgy or whatever… There is always something that he is doing and you think “ This is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world” and three minutes later “I’ll kick this guy to wrestling school.” same guy!!!" said Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette praises Tony Khan for signing Jay Lethal to AEW

AEW recently announced the signing of former IMPACT star Jay Lethal. Jim Cornette was one of many who were highly impressed with the move. He added that the move is something Lethal deserves for his work.

"Tony Khan, you did something right for once. No, I don't need to congratulate Jay Lethal. He deserves it. Actually, he deserves better. But I congratulate Tony for figuring out that Jay Lethal was available and he could sign him up," said Jim Cornette.

Jay Lethal will be a valuable addition to the AEW locker room. Fans will have to wait and see how Tony Khan will be booking the former X Division Champion.

