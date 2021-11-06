"You can't teach somebody to do that" - Dutch Mantell reveals why popular AEW star is a special talent (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently opened up about AEW star John Silver and talked about how good he is at rallying the crowd behind him. He believes the star recognizes what the fans want when he steps into the ring.

In the latest episode of AEW Rampage, John Silver and Adam Cole went toe-to-toe for the show's main event. Fans cheered for the Dark Order member throughout the match while Cole sold his heel persona excellently. The latter ultimately won the bout despite his opponent's valiant efforts.

Former Wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently reviewed AEW Rampage and WWE Smackdown on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show. He praised Silver for selling his babyface character and forming a relationship with the crowd. He added that Silver's skills are something that can't be taught:

"Well, He (John Silver) knows how to get over it. When you watch what he does, he plays to them and he recognizes them. So, He is creating a relationship with this… You can't teach somebody to do that. You either do it or you don't. And this guy... He knows what he is doing," said Dutch Mantell.

You can check out the full episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk below:

Dutch Mantell believes AEW has more potential than Smackdown

With the help of their up-and-coming roster, AEW has been producing some great shows. Dutch Mantell also pointed out that Tony Khan's promotion holds more potential than WWE's SmackDown thanks to their match format.

"I'm looking at the reserves of AEW and they have more potential than I think Smackdown has. I don't know if this is because of the three-match format they use. Because three matches are a lot more easier to concentrate on and you can get a guy over more with a three-match format than a seven match format," said Dutch Mantell.

Pro wrestling fans and experts have all praised AEW's latest edition of Rampage. The show was put together perfectly, and even Dutch Mantell agreed to that in the recent episode of Smack Talk.

As Full Gear 2021 is round the corner, these well-made shows will build momentum for AEW's fourth and final pay-per-view of the year.

