"It doesn’t sound like a boss" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer hits out at Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at AEW President Tony Khan and his recent comments about AEW beating WWE in the ratings.

Following WWE's decision to extend last week's SmackDown by 30 minutes, in turn causing the show to go head-to-head with AEW's Rampage, Tony Khan tweeted about "beating" WWE's main show. He continued to fan the flames during several interviews in the leadup to Rampage.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the ratings war between WWE and AEW when they went head-to-head for 30 minutes last Friday. The WWE legend believes that Tony Khan should concentrate on producing a good show rather than worrying about the ratings.

“I’m of the sentiment that Tony Khan is doing a lot of talking about nothing. Go out and produce a good show. At the end of the day, we’ll know who won if that’s what we’re looking for, if that’s your goal post, if that’s where you’re trying to score in. But all of this talk about what you’re doing, this and that, back and forth, I swear man, it sounds like a little school girl saying how pretty she is over the other girls on the schoolyard. I could be wrong, but to me, that’s what it sounds like. It doesn’t sound like a boss," said Booker T about Tony Khan. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Tony Khan @TonyKhan @darrenrovell Here’s a story nobody leaked to you over the weekend but I’ll give you rn, dog: @AEW got a big victory over WWE after WWE aggressively extended their Friday show 30 minutes & loaded it up head-to-head 10-10:30pm vs #AEWRampage , with AEW Rampage winning 328k to 285k (+15% margin). @darrenrovell Here’s a story nobody leaked to you over the weekend but I’ll give you rn, dog: @AEW got a big victory over WWE after WWE aggressively extended their Friday show 30 minutes & loaded it up head-to-head 10-10:30pm vs #AEWRampage, with AEW Rampage winning 328k to 285k (+15% margin).

Booker T stated that WWE and WCW going head-to-head was a "real war" as they were both fighting during the same time slot. The two-time Hall of Famer stated that Tony Khan is a smart individual, but the AEW President shouldn't worry about pleasing the fans on social media and instead think about making AEW successful.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff too was critical of Tony Khan's recent comments

Eric Bischoff had some strong words for Tony Khan

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that it wasn't a good move by Tony Khan to challenge WWE and said the AEW President should put out the best product that he can.

"If Tony were to call me and ask me for any advice, here's what it's gonna be: shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can, and you have proven you can. Focus on that," said Bischoff.

Last week's SmackDown show had 866,000 viewers, while Rampage drew 578,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, both shows drew a similar audience, but Rampage beat SmackDown in the 30 minute head-to-head in the 18-49 demographic.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT I saw you’re doing a half hour head-to-head with us. I can’t wait to finally beat your main show head-to-head. It’s been a long time coming. See you next Friday for #AEWRampage on @AEWonTNT!

