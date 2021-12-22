WWE management's true feelings about CM Punk revealed - Reports

WWE's honest feelings towards former superstar and current AEW star, CM Punk, have been revealed.

According to reports, WWE management seemingly still has ill feelings towards CM Punk and it is said that the company hates him, as well.

Brian Mazique of Forbes recently noted that the former WWE Champion will never likely be in a WWE game while discussing the likelihood of the stars who are set to feature in WWE's 2K22 video game.

During his time with WWE, CM Punk was regarded as one of the top stars in the company. The Second City Saint even enjoyed one of the most historic WWE Championship reigns of all time, holding the title for 434 days.

However, in 2014, CM Punk would mark his departure from the company, as his last match on television was the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling under AEW

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling earlier in 2021 after a 7-year absence from the industry.

The former WWE Champion made his AEW debut at The First Dance and for his first opponent, CM Punk faced Darby Allin at All Out 2021. At the pay-per-view, Punk went on to beat the former TNT Champion and marked his return victoriously.

Since then, CM Punk has shared the ring with the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, and Matt Sydal. Punk has had a short-term feud with Team Taz, however, so far in AEW, his feud against Eddie Kingston stands head and shoulders above the rest.

The two veterans of the business went back-and-forth with one another on the microphone on an episode of Rampage, in what turned out to be one of the best promo segments of all time in AEW. This eventually led to a match between Punk and Kingston at Full Gear 2021, one that Punk won.

Similarly, CM Punk engaged himself in a feud with MJF, and the two men, on a recent episode of Dynamite, engaged in a war of words. On this week's episode of Dynamite, Punk will be teaming up with Darby Allin and Sting for a match against MJF and FTR.

