WWE veteran compares CM Punk's UFC run to lesser known part of Brock Lesnar's career

WWE veteran Shawn Stasiak recently heaped praise on CM Punk and Brock Lesnar for choosing different career paths before pursuing pro-wrestling.

While speaking on Pro Wrestling Defined, the 15-time hardcore champion bluntly stated that he was never a CM Punk fan but admired him for following his UFC dream after leaving WWE.

Stasiak appreciated the fact that The Straight Edge Superstar was courageous enough to take the criticism. He then cited Brock Lesnar as another example, where he gave it a tryout in the NFL, but it didn't pan out well for him either. Stasiak added that he had immense respect for both men, given that losing or winning doesn't matter if someone is giving it their all:

"I love comebacks. I love redemption stories. When CM Punk made his return, and I was never a huge CM Punk fan, I'll be quite honest with you. But I did follow him a little bit when he went after his UFC dream, which I give him all the credit in the world. He had ba**s to do it. He went out there, he fought. I really gained a lot of respect. He took a lot of criticism and all that. It's like screw those people, why don't you try it then. Same with Brock trying out for football, you know, the NFL. I mean, you gotta try different things, and I have more respect for people, you know win or lose or draw as long as you went out there and gave your all, that's all you can, you know, that to me is a winner, that's a champion man, deep down," Shawn Stasiak said.

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest box-office attractions in the wrestling business today. Despite both men being unable to yield success in other sports, their pro-wrestling careers carved a special legacy for them.

CM Punk had an impressive start to his AEW career

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling has been nothing but inspirational so far. The Second City Saint, who claimed to have gotten physically and mentally sick in WWE, is now keen on rewriting the final chapter of his long and illustrious career.

He defeated Darby Allin on his debut and Powerhouse Hobbs on the recently concluded Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. Fans are wondering what the company has in store for the Straight Edge Superstar.

What do you make of Shawn Stasiak's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

