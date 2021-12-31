The Young Bucks send cryptic message to AEW star on Twitter

AEW tag team The Young Bucks have once again updated their Twitter bio to get fans talking.

The Jackson brothers are experts at using social media to generate buzz around anything they do. Whether that be their YouTube series "Being the Elite", or their constantly changing Twitter bio, it will poke fun at everyone and anyone.

This time, The Young Bucks have used their account to send a message to their friend and Superkliq stablemate Adam Cole.

Adam Cole introduced Kyle O'Reilly to The Young Bucks and the rest of the AEW audience at the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite. However, The Young Bucks did not seem pleased, in fact they looked confused and threatened on the "Christmas Surprise" episode of "Being the Elite".

Despite a sense of animosity between Adam Cole and The Young Bucks over Cole's relationship with Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, it all seems right within the Superkilq.

"You're welcome reDRagon" - The Young Bucks

The "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite main event saw the return of "reDRagon", Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, teaming once again with Adam Cole to take on Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent.

While things were looking grim for the former "Undisputed Era" against Cassidy and the Best Friends Taylor and Trent, The Young Bucks ran down the ramp to deliver a "superkick party". Cole, Fish and O'Reilly picked up the win thanks to The Bucks.

The way AEW dripfeeds its audience with long-term storylines, fans are only seeing the beginning of what is sure to be one of the most captivating arcs of the next 12 to 24 months.

