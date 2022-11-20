"AEW is now destination television" - MJF seemingly squashes rumors about him jumping ship to WWE during Full Gear media scrum

MJF made a bold proclamation following his massive win at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

After weeks of being involved in an intense feud with Jon Moxley, the Salt of the Earth faced off against Moxley with the World Championship on the line. While fans expected the match to go either way, the ending still came as a surprise.

Amidst gasps of shock, William Regal subtly turned on Jon Moxley and passed his brass knuckles to the challenger. This prevented the Purveyor of Violence from making a comeback as Maxwell dealt the final blow to pick up a pinfall victory.

After the show ended, the new AEW World Champion made an explosive entry at the media scrum to make a massive announcement.

"Times they are a changing! You [Tony Khan] wait your turn baby people pay to see me, not you. Let's talk shall we. AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it's thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain't AEW, I know for a motherf*cking fact it's not MOX, it's MJF."

MJF's ascension to the top of the totem pole is certainly indicative of a new phase in Tony Khan's Promotion. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the coming months.

Matt Hardy believes that MJF will not leave AEW for WWE

With the Salt of the Earth rising in prominence, his previous threats to leave the Promotion in 2024 have caused even more concern among fans.

While MJF has often hinted that he could join WWE in the future, Matt Hardy believes that it was just an act as per his heel character. On a recent episode of his Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, he stated the following:

"It's very interesting, especially where the pay-per-view is located in Newark, not too far from his [MJF] home base. He's been doing great work. He is an extremely talented young man and he is a guy that is going to be the future of AEW for a long time. Even as much as he jokes around, 'My contract is coming up and they want me up north brother’, I think he's going to be the face of AEW for a very long time." (H/T: WrestlingNews)

Only time will tell what the future holds for the new AEW World Champion.

Do you think Matt Hardy is right? Sound off in the comments below!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes