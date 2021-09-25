AEW official reveals personal story regarding CM Punk after Rampage: Grand Slam

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards was living her dream when she officiated AEW superstar CM Punk's match in the recent episode of Rampage. Aubrey took to Twitter to share her glee at being part of the bout.

Edwards has stated multiple times that CM Punk's pipebomb promo was why she fell in love with wrestling. As a huge fan, it meant a lot to Aubrey when she was the referee for the Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Check Out Edwards' response below:

Aubrey Edwards @RefAubrey June 27, 2011: I watched CM Punk cut a promo on TV and instantly fell in love with wrestling.



Aubrey Edwards signed for AEW back in September 2019 and has since officiated numerous wrestling matches. She recently became the first female in the history of professional wrestling to referee a World Championship match on pay-per-view during All Out.

Edwards became famous as a meme when she was filmed crying during an emotional retirement speech by former WWE superstar Bryan Danielson.

CM Punk wins his second match in AEW

The Best in the World won his AEW second match by defeating Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs. It was also Punk's first TV match in over seven-and-a-half years.

The match provided much-needed momentum for Punk, who is still trying to find his ground in wrestling again. He won the match by pulling off the GTS and pinning Powerhouse Hobbs in the middle of the ring.

It looks like The Second City Saint will continue his rivalry with Team Taz, and the next one on the cards could be FTW Champion, Ricky Starks. Since his AEW debut, Punk has only faced the young talents of the AEW roster, and facing yet another promising talent like Ricky Starks will be another great treat for AEW fans.

