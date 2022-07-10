"The first of many titles" - AEW official makes a big prediction about Wardlow's future, heaps praise on the current TNT Champion

Wardlow's TNT Championship win on last week's Dynamite was met with congratulatory remarks from several AEW personalities. This time, a referee took to social media to heap praise and predict a bright future for Mr. Mayhem.

In the opener of last Wednesday's show, the 34-year-old star decisively beat former champion Scorpio Sky with multiple powerbombs. It was the culmination of The War Dog's three-year AEW career after being utilized as an enforcer, especially for MJF.

After Wardlow's win over Sky, the coveted title was handed to him by veteran official Bryce Remsburg. Taking to Twitter, the latter praised Mr. Mayhem's kindness despite possessing an insane physique.

The veteran referee then predicted that the TNT Champion would win multiple titles in the future.

"In a profession where a guy like @RealWardlow could cruise on his looks/body, he does not. He quietly shows everyone respect, he’s amazing with fans, he’s far more kind and patient than he probably should be sometimes. Proud to hand him the first of many titles in his career," Remsburg tweeted.

Wardlow is now riding a wave of momentum after decimating MJF at Double or Nothing. Fans will have to wait and see who steps up to the former Pinnacle member moving forward.

What were fans thinking about AEW referee Bryce Remsburg's tweet on Wardlow?

The AEW referee's tweet was met with a positive response from wrestling fans, who also praised Wardlow on Twitter. One fan expressed his appreciation for Remsburg and the latter's ability to add intrigue to the matches.

Meanwhile, some fans were delighted to see someone like Remsburg telling stories about Wardlow's nature.

This user loved the fact that the veteran official handed Mr. Mayhem his first singles title in the promotion.

Lastly, this fan noted that when Wardlow was with MJF, he was more menacing. However, he was elated to see a joyful version of Mr. Mayhem.

Since getting massively over as a wrestler, Wardlow has shown the other side of him that fans and even his co-workers have likely never seen before. It will be interesting to see what's next for the TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling.

