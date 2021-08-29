AEW official reveals how Christian Cage and Kenny Omega helped Rampage

AEW president and co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, recently heaped praise on Christian Cage and Kenny Omega for their incredible performance to kick off the debut episode of Rampage.

Appearing as a guest on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan stated that the match between the two for the IMPACT World Championship at Rampage set the bar for the show. He further added that both men gave a preview of what to expect from them at All Out:

"The match he (Christian Cage) had with Kenny omega on the first Rampage, I think it set the tone for what Rampage is going to be. I can't imagine, there was not a better match we could have put on for the first match in my opinion than that to have Kenny and Christian, and also to give people a taste of what's ahead of the pay-per-view," Tony Khan said.

AEW star Christian Cage stunned the wrestling world during the first match on Rampage by defeating The Cleaner for the IMPACT World Championship. The bout saw multiple distractions from Don Callis and The Young Bucks. However, Cage's persistence in the ring overcame all the obstacles thrown at him.

On a surprising note, Captain Charisma handed Kenny Omega his first singles defeat in almost two years. The entire show, from the beginning till the end, was delightful . With the presence of an electric crowd in Pittsburgh, it gave a pay-per-view feel to anyone watching.

Christian Cage and Kenny Omega will headline AEW All Out

Will Kenny Omega lose his AEW World Championship as well?

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage in the main event of All Out. Both men recently fought each other in a tag team match featuring Brandon Cutler and Frankie Kazarian as their respective partners during a taped episode of Rampage this week.

The Best Bout Machine retreated from the ring during the closing moments of the match. This allowed Christian Cage to hit a spear on Cutler to pick up the victory.

CM Punk went out to the ring after the AEW Rampage main event that featured Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian defeating Brandon Cutler and Kenny Omega.

Punk joked that he was sent out to send everyone home happy and he thanked the fans for stayinghttps://t.co/zYcxDmOp9b pic.twitter.com/7SrQnwT8VH — TK News (@TKNews8) August 28, 2021

Captain Charisma certainly holds the numbers advantage over The Best Bout Machine, and it remains to be seen if he will repeat the same magic at AEW All Out or not.

