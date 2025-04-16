AEW officially announces blockbuster debut 

AEW has been going strong following a successful Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View earlier this month. Now, Tony Khan's promotion has made a blockbuster announcement regarding a debut show in Mexico that has got the fans buzzing.

AEW is set to air Grand Slam 2025 on June 18 from the iconic venue Arena Mexico in Mexico City. This would be the company's first-ever show in the country, which has been a long time coming. The promotion has been the home to several Mexican wrestlers and regularly features Lucha Libre wrestling on its programming.

All Elite Wrestling has partnered with CMLL for the event, a promotion with which it shares close working ties. Moreover, it was also confirmed that the tickets for the special episode of Dynamite would go live late this month on April 26.

Check out the announcement tweet below:

Apart from featuring many Luchadors, the poster also prominently features Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, who enjoy massive popularity in Mexico. This could potentially mean the two performers could have marquee matches at the event.

Many CMLL stars are also expected to compete at the show, which could get them a lot of exposure as they would be appearing live in millions of homes.

