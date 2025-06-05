AEW officially announces MJF's in-ring return

MJF is set to make his return to the ring after more than three months next week. He will also be making his in-ring debut with the rest of the Hurt Syndicate as they will be taking on new challengers.

The longest reigning AEW World Champion has not competed in a match since Revolution back in March, where he lost to 'Hangman' Adam Page in an excellent bout. MJF has put his focus on trying to join the Hurt Syndicate since then, and only recently was finally added to the faction.

Moments ago, the trio of 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, Kommander, and Kevin Knight confronted the faction. However, MVP was unwilling to give them a shot at facing them unless they proved themselves. The trio were able to do that by defeating LFI tonight.

The Hurt Syndicate has now agreed to a trios match between them, and this will take place next week at AEW Summer Blockbuster. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MJF will be the stars in action.

The Hurt Syndicate tried to give them a preview of next week by dishing out pain to them, but the high-flying trio were able to hold their ground and send them reeling.

Could they be the one to derail the Hurt Syndicate's success, and take the belts off them? Fans will know next week.

