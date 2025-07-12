AEW officially announces rules for Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page Texas Death match

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page with the AEW World Championship on the line is set to be All In: Texas' main event. The official rules for this match have just been disclosed during the Zero Hour pre-show.
This will be a Texas Death match, something which fans are very familiar with, seeing as Mox and Hangman faced off in the same match type at Revolution 2023. The stakes are much higher this time around.
During the AEW Zero-Hour pre-show, Jeff Jarrett, who has a lot of experience being in Death Matches, broke down the rules for the match. All generic wrestling match rules have been thrown out the window, and the match can only end when one competitor submits or cannot beat the 10 count.
The rules include the following:
- No Time Limit
- No Disqualifications
- No match stoppage because of blood
- Pinfalls don't matter
- Match only ends when someone submits or can't answer to the 10 count
In a match like such, both Jon Moxley and Hangman Page can thrive, given how they both specialize in hardcore matches. This will surely be one that can steal the show, and one that may end up being one of the highlights of AEW All In: Texas.
