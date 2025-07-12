  • home icon
  • AEW officially announces rules for Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page Texas Death match

AEW officially announces rules for Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page Texas Death match

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jul 12, 2025 17:46 GMT
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page is AEW All In: Texas
Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page is AEW All In: Texas's main event [Photo: AEW's Official X Account]

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page with the AEW World Championship on the line is set to be All In: Texas' main event. The official rules for this match have just been disclosed during the Zero Hour pre-show.

This will be a Texas Death match, something which fans are very familiar with, seeing as Mox and Hangman faced off in the same match type at Revolution 2023. The stakes are much higher this time around.

During the AEW Zero-Hour pre-show, Jeff Jarrett, who has a lot of experience being in Death Matches, broke down the rules for the match. All generic wrestling match rules have been thrown out the window, and the match can only end when one competitor submits or cannot beat the 10 count.

The rules include the following:

  • No Time Limit
  • No Disqualifications
  • No match stoppage because of blood
  • Pinfalls don't matter
  • Match only ends when someone submits or can't answer to the 10 count

In a match like such, both Jon Moxley and Hangman Page can thrive, given how they both specialize in hardcore matches. This will surely be one that can steal the show, and one that may end up being one of the highlights of AEW All In: Texas.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Arsh Das
