AEW officially confirms Christian Cage's faction's name

Christian Cage has emerged as one of AEW's top stars over the past year. As the TNT Champion and a prominent heel, he has been constantly appearing on the promotion's weekly shows.

Cage has recently been teaming up with Luchasaurus and one of the youngest stars on the roster, Nick Wayne. He considers himself a father figure to the up-and-coming stars. The trio is set to face Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) at Full Gear 2023 in a trios match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently revealed that Christian Cage's faction would now be called The Patriarchy. This would be a fitting name for the stable, considering the former world champion's on-screen relationship with his stablemates.

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage was present for Nick Wayne's Collision singles debut

On the latest episode of Collision, The Patriarchy accompanied Nick Wayne for his singles match against Dalton Castle.

This marked Nick Wayne's first one-on-one match on the Saturday night program. In his last match on the show, the 18-year-old teamed up with Komander in a losing effort against Aussie Open. This week, the ever-so-flamboyant Dalton Castle gave Wayne a hard time inside the squared circle.

Dalton Castle had a chance to win the match but was thwarted by Luchasaurus' interference. He could not bounce back despite The Boys coming to his aid. Wayne ultimately took advantage of the chaos and secured a crucial victory.

Expand Tweet

Nick Wayne's addition to the group makes them stronger than ever. The upstart betrayed his long-time ally, Darby Allin, to side with Christian Cage at WrestleDream 2023. It will be interesting to see if The Patriarchy can emerge victorious against The Icon, Allin, and Copeland on November 18, 2023.

How do you feel about the heel faction's name? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here